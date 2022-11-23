Sussexes have ‘slate of interviews lined up’ ahead of docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed the lucrative multi-million dollar deal with Netflix shortly after their royal exit in 2020.

The couple are yet to release any content as a means to, as they declared, “work to become financially independent”.

The Duchess of Sussex was set to produce an animated series titled Pearl but the project was later shelved.

The Duke is believed to have been working on a documentary focussed on his work setting up and expanding the Invictus Games.

READ NEXT: