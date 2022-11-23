Tennis Unveils 2023 Spring Schedule – University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program and Head Coach Helena Besovic unveiled the Cougars’ 2023 spring match schedule on Wednesday.



“We’ve had a great fall and have seen improvements from everyone with each tournament,” Besovic said. “The team is in good spirits, focusing on finishing their classes and looking forward to the spring competition.”

The 21-match schedule includes 10 home matches at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, as well as 11 away and neutral matches. The Cougars look to continue success at home after posting a 10-0 record during the 2022 spring season.



Houston will open the season on Jan. 17 against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, and then will face soon-to-be Big 12 Conference opponent Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Jan. 21 and UTRGV on Jan. 22.



The Cougars open their home slate at the Wallace Winston Tennis Facility with a five match homestand beginning Jan. 27 against Elon, followed by matches against Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and a doubleheader against Prairie View A&M.



From there, Houston will take head out for a seven-match road trip where it will face Louisiana Tech, Stephen F. Austin, Nicholls, Louisiana, Tulane, Southern Louisiana and Memphis.



The Cougars will return for a four-match homestand beginning March 19. Houston will host Portland, FIU, North Texas and South Florida.



Following their last road match against UTSA on April 4, the Cougars will close out the regular season on April 15 against Rice at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility.



Houston will then set sights on its final American Athletic Conference Championship Tournament taking place April 19-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.



Fans can view the full spring schedule here.



TICKETS

Fans can attend all home matches free of charge with no student ticket claim necessary.



SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023.



Click here to rise and be counted.



JOIN the CENTER COURT CLUB

Fans are invited to join the Center Court Club to support Houston Tennis. Center Court Club members provide financial support directly to Houston Tennis for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.



For more information and to donate, fans can click here.



