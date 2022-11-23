Thanksgiving Tips for Pets

We are all thankful for our pets. However, the holidays are a good time to remind pet owners the dos and don’t of holiday meals and pets. Allie Christman from The Wisconsin Humane Society is here to chat about those tips.

She is also joined by 2 month old Denver who is up for adoption.

Remember that fatty foods, scraps and sweet desserts can cause tummy issues for your pet. Don’t forget to safely secure garbage. Pets can often tolerate very small amounts of plain mashed potatoes or boneless turkey without skin. Never give your pets turkey bones. For more on adopting visit WiHumane.org.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

