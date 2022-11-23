The best Black Friday deals on Apple devices

$ 349 The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$ 739 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.

Apple recently released a new model of the Apple TV 4K that’s smaller, yet more powerful than the prior version. It’s the better option if you want the most features, including HDR10 Plus support, double the storage (64GB versus 32GB) and an included Siri Remote that has USB-C charging, but it’s only $5 off its normal $129 price. If you want a lower price without missing out on too many features, the last-gen Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is just $80 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Plus, it has Ethernet, which the entry-level 2022 model lacks.

$ 80 The last-gen Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

There are a lot of MacBook models out there, and the discounts we’re seeing for Black Friday are — so far — similar to what we’ve seen before. But there are still some savings to be found. The MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM is down to $799.99 ($200 off). The 2022 MacBook Air model, which brings several upgrades including a new design, a better webcam and display, MagSafe charging, and the M2 chip, is $1,049 instead of $1,199.

At Best Buy, you can get a solid deal on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro that’s packed with ports along with the M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,599 ($400 off). The bigger 16-inch 2021 model that has the M1 Pro with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, is $1,999 at Best Buy, $500 off its normal price.

$ 799 The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$ 1049 The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.

$ 1599 The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a stellar laptop in many ways, including a brilliant display, a great keyboard, fast specs, and several useful ports.

$ 1999 The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously, thanks to its vast array of ports.

The Apple Pencil (second-gen) is down to $89 at Walmart, a price that we’ve seen before, but remains a good deal. This stylus is compatible only with the most recent two iterations of the iPad Air, the latest iPad Mini, and iPad Pro models dating back to the 2018 redesign that brought the USB-C connector to Apple’s tablet lineup.

Apple’s AirTag trackers are a popular accessory for iPhone users, since you can slip one into a bag, luggage, or a pocket and track its location through the robust Find My network. Normally $29 per tracker, you can get now a four-pack for $79.98, which reduces the cost per tracker to about $20.

$ 80 Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.

Lastly, Best Buy and Amazon are offering a $15 gift card or promotion credit for their respective storefronts when you purchase a $100 Apple gift card. The Best Buy promotion is already live, but Amazon’s lasts between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 25th through the 28th).

