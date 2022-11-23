The best Minibak loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Surprisingly enough, the weapon hit hardest by the Season 1 update in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 was the Minibak submachine gun.

While the Minibak was absolutely underrated and packed quite a punch, many players felt it wasn’t worthy of such a large nerf. However, the developers clearly thought that the Minibak would be too overpowered in Warzone 2 if left in its previous condition. Luckily for players, however, the Minibak is still a strong SMG in Warzone 2 that has a terrific loadout.

Like with the Bizon from the original Warzone, the Minibak’s greatest quality is its magazine size. Players get 64 bullets in their magazine by default, which is extremely helpful when taking on multiple enemies at once. This also frees up a spot on the Minibak’s loadout that can be dedicated to improving another stat, such as mobility or recoil control. The best loadout for the Minibak uses mostly accuracy attachments, though, as this makes it much easier to use.

Best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2

While players might want to give the Minibak more mobility with its loadout, this stat is already high by default. This gives players some room to decrease mobility slightly in exchange for upping its accuracy and damage range.

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: BAK-9 279MM

BAK-9 279MM Optic: Cronen Mini Pro/Slimline Pro/SZ Mini

Cronen Mini Pro/Slimline Pro/SZ Mini Stock: FT TAC-Elite

FT TAC-Elite Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Lacerta Compensator starts out the loadout by increasing both horizontal and vertical recoil control. Next, we have the BAK-9 279MM Barrel to further boost recoil control while also increasing damage range. The FT TAC-Elite stock and Demo-X2 Grip improve recoil control even more to make the Minibak a laser when firing. Finally, we have the optic, and we’ve given players multiple options depending on what they have unlocked.