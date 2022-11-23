The Best Movies To Watch When You’re Sick

Feeling under the weather? There’s nothing better than to be bundled up, stocking up on liquids while watching a beloved movie. According to Talker, results showed how respondents to a survey are optimizing their sick days with their favorite things. The average millennial parent to kids ages 4-12 watches five hours of TV or movies each sick day. The most popular genre is rom-coms. Results revealed the 2,000 surveyed get sick about three times per year.

Respondents were more likely to prefer old favorites than to wrap their heads around a new show or movie. More than half (56%) of respondents have a go-to or favorite feel-good comfort movie. The average person said they can watch it four times in a row without getting sick of it. In fact, 45% of those admit they can watch it more than four times.

One in 10 of those (11%) say they can watch it “an infinite amount of times.” In total, respondents have watched their “feel-better” movie about 34 different times! Parents reported feeling relaxed (54%), happy (48%) and calm (40%) after watching their favorite movie. Almost two-thirds of parents agree that they’ve passed their love of their favorite movie along to their child.

“Nothing brings a family together quite like movie night, and nothing makes movie night better than a feel-good flick that fills you with warm, fuzzy feelings – especially when you’re sick. We understand that feeling better means more than just relieving your cough symptoms – it’s about cozying up on the couch as you and your family work to feel better together,” said Albert So, Marketing Director of Delsym.

“When a family member is under the weather, the entire household is caught in the storm and that daily routine can be thrown off course, bringing with it discomfort and chaos. Families not only need fast-acting relief, but they need comforting remedies to help them navigate that storm. Whether it’s mom’s chicken soup, your go-to feel-better movie or cozying up with your kids, whatever it is that makes you feel better can go a long way.

See below some of the study’s findings: