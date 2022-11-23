The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: November 22, 2022

This week marks a busy one for Netflix
So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.
The Boxtrolls
Eggs, an orphan, lives with the Boxtrolls — a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who inhabit a cavern beneath the city of Cheesebridge. When villainous Archibald Snatcher hatches a plan to get rid of the pretty harmless beings, Eggs decides to go above ground, where he meets and befriends feisty Winnifred. Together, Eggs and Winnifred devise a daring plan to save the Boxtrolls from extermination.
Blood, Sex & Royalty
A modern take on the British royal drama, offering a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.
Lesson Plan
After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.
The Swimmers
Two Syrian sisters flee their war-torn home in Damascus, swim for hours in choppy Mediterranean seas to reach Greece as asylum seekers before going on to compete at the Rio Olympic Games.
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
It doesn’t matter which side of the Mexico-U.S. border you’re on: The taco is a conduit capable of transporting you home, to family or to a warm memory.
The Unbroken Voice: Season 1
Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life.
Wednesday: Season 1
While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.
Who’s a Good Boy?
Chema has a mission to date Claudia, the attractive new girl at his school, and lose his virginity before graduation.
Every new movie and show added to Netflix this past week
- 1899: Season 1 (November 17)
- Bantú Mama (November 17)
- Christmas With You (November 17)
- Dead to Me: Season 3 (November 17)
- I Am Vanessa Guillen (November 17)
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?: Limited Series (November 17)
- The Cuphead Show!: Season 3 (November 18)
- Elite: Season 6 (November 18)
- The Good Detective: Season 2 (November 18)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 (November 18)
- The Griot (November 18)
- Inside Job: Part 2 (November 18)
- Nafsi (November 18)
- Reign Supreme: Season 1 (November 18)
- Slumberland (November 18)
- Somebody: Season 1 (November 18)
- The Violence Action (November 18)
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday: Season 1 (November 21)
- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 1 (November 21)
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 (November 22)
- Our Universe: Season 1 (November 22)
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (November 22)
- The Boxtrolls (November 23)
- Blood, Sex & Royalty (November 23)
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (November 23)
- Lesson Plan (November 23)
- The Swimmers (November 23)
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (November 23)
- The Unbroken Voice: Season 1 (November 23)
- Wednesday: Season 1 (November 23)
- Who’s a Good Boy? (November 23)
