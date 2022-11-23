The Callisto Protocol’s Season Pass Adds New Modes, Story Content, And Even More Grisly Death Animations

The Callisto Protocol will have more content available after it launches in December, as a season pass for the sci-fi horror game has been spotted on its Steam page listing.

This extra content includes new story content, undiscovered areas of Black Iron Prison to explore, and Riot, a new horde-like mode in which players will have to battle waves of enemies while maintaining their gear. For players looking to get the ultimate challenge, the Contagion Bundle is described as the “ultimate survival horror experience” that reduces the amount of ammo and health packs available, customizes the difficulty, and activates a permadeath feature.