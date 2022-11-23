“The generation of Medvedev, Tsitsipas etc were unlucky because they had to face the big Rafael Nadal and big Novak Djokovic” – Patrick Mouratoglou

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou talked about how the generation of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were unlucky as they had to face Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their top form.

While the Next Gen, which consists of Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev, was expected to succeed the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, they have struggled to do so to date.

The Big 3 have taken home 33 of the 44 Grand Slam titles over the past ten years. Only Medvedev, who won the US Open in 2021, has won a Major among these players.

Mouratoglou shared a video on social media recently in which he talked about how unfortunate it was for this generation of tennis players since they lost confidence by playing Nadal and Djokovic when they were at the pinnacle of their game.

According to Mouratoglou, the younger generation, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and others, didn’t have to deal with the Spaniard and the Serb that frequently, which is their strongest asset since they had a lot of confidence.

“They were unlucky, the generation of Medvedev, Tsitsipas etc, because they had to still face the big Rafa [Nadal], and big Novak [Djokovic] and they lost a lot against them so it kinda hurt their confidence. The younger generation, Holger and Alcaraz, for the moment haven’t had to face that, so they still have that believe they can do anything, which is their asset,” Mouratoglou said.

“No generation has ever succeeded taking out Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but now they are not as dominant” – Patrick Mouratoglou