The Point, Nov. 23, 2022: SBAC swears in first all-female board

• Mainstreet Daily News: SBAC swears in first all-female board. “At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain, a returning board member, along with three new members, Diyonne McGraw, Sarah Rockwell, and Kay Abbitt, took the oath of office to join the SBAC.”

• Florida Storms: Flash flooding possible along Interstate 95 as Thanksgiving travel increases. “Downpours could lead to localized flash flooding through midweek along the I-95 corridor, potentially slowing down traffic for people traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

• WCJB: Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case. “A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

• UF Health: Space mission to study muscle loss treatment. “University of Florida researchers sent a tissue-chip experiment to the International Space Station on Tuesday to investigate whether a drug compound made from tomatoes can restore age-related muscle loss.”

• WUFT News: One of Florida’s popular destinations for rally racing? It’s in Starke. “It may not be the Daytona International Speedway or the Sebring International Raceway, but the Florida International Rally and Motorsports Park (FIRM) in Starke is one of the only places in the nation that offers European rally racing.”

• Ocala Gazette: It Stinks. “When Suzy and Richard Stam try to use their lanai, the smells and chemicals from the Marion Landing wastewater treatment plant adjacent to their backyard drive them back indoors.”

• WGCU-Fort Myers: SBA extends Ian loan deadline for Florida businesses and residents. “The U.S. Small Business Administration will extend its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian.”

• Florida Politics: In potential gift to Ron DeSantis, new legislative leaders eye resign-to-run change. “Florida law says officials must resign their office when running for a new one. However, when it comes to the presidency, there are questions about when that resignation must occur.”

• Florida Politics: Florida releases Medicaid data; managed care procurement underway. “Florida Statutes require (the Agency for Health Care Administration) to publish a data book at least 90 days before issuing the invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the statewide Medicaid managed care (SMMC) program.”

• Tallahassee Democrat ($): FSUS first grade student reinstated after school rescinds expulsion. “In a settlement agreement with the family, the school rescinded the child’s expulsion last Friday after his parents appealed the school’s decision with the help of the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Florida’s incoming legislative leaders talk priorities, affordability. “Florida’s new legislative leaders were formally elected and sworn in on Tuesday, delivering speeches that offered a glimpse of what their priorities may be over the next two years.”



• News4Jax: Florida officials seek $250K fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death. “Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from Missouri, slipped from his seat on the 400-foot-tall attraction and fell to his death while on spring break.”

• Education: With student loan relief tied up in court, Biden extends repayment pause into 2023

• Law: Supreme Court paves the way for release of Trump’s tax returns to a House panel

• Energy: High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive

• World: What the recent missile launches from North Korea could mean

•Health: Doctors who want to defy abortion laws say it’s too risky

• Migration: How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain

• Technology: How Twitter became one of the world’s preferred platforms for sharing ideas

Scheduling note: The Point will be taking a break the rest of this week for Thanksgiving. We will return to your inbox Monday morning. Enjoy the holiday.