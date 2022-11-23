The Rookie Feds’ team leader Garza faces death sentence

A synopsis for the next episode, Flashbacks, reads: “When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss.”

At the start of the promo for next week’s midseason finale, Garza is ambushed by a group of fellow FBI agents and informed he’s under arrest for espionage.

Garza does go quietly, but the team immediately realise something doesn’t add up.

“He was busted with two million in cash and forged passports,” Agent Laura Stensen (Britt Robertson) explains.