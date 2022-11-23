The three tiaras Kate, Sophie and Camilla wore last night

The Royal Family pulled out all the stops on Tuesday for the State Visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a State Banquet was held in the evening by King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Also in attendance was Queen Camilla, Kate, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and all wore some show-stopping jewellery for the occasion.

Kate, Princess of Wales – Lover’s Knot Tiara

While the Princess of Wales could have decided to wear a new tiara to mark the start of King Charles’ reign on Tuesday night, she proved her loyalties to one particular diadem were still strong.

Kate dazzled on Tuesday night in a whimsical pearl diadem known as the Lover’s Knot Tiara, which has previously been worn by Princess Diana and the late Queen when she was young.

Dangling pearl drops are suspended in diamond loops, while extra diamonds adorn the top and headband of the diadem.

