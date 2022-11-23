The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs exposes hidden finale cameo

Riggs penned to his 3.4 million followers: “I’m so humbled to have been on such an incredible show, around so many amazing people.

“The cast, the crew, the producers, directors, everyone. It’s a little surreal to think that the main show is over, but there’s so much more to the TWD universe that’s yet to come.

“Thank you everyone for having me as such a beloved character,” he continued alongside a series of his favourite photos from his time on the show.

Sharing a snap from his time filming on the finale, Riggs added: “Pic of me on the last day of the finale! They tossed me in the background of one of the shots at Hilltop.”