The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Hits Xbox Series X|S on December 14 – Xbox Wire

Get ready to explore the dark fantasy realm of the Continent in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update. Whether you’re stepping into Geralt of Rivia’s shoes for the first time, or you’re a hundred-hour monster-slaying veteran, there’s plenty of reasons to immerse yourself in this vast world of choice and consequence this winter. The next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S arrives on December 14. It’s free for all current owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox One, and is packed with improvements, new features, and extra content to bring this beloved RPG into a more modern context. So, let’s see what’s in store!

First, technical upgrades. Xbox Series X players can select from Performance and Quality modes. Performance prioritizes framerate at 60FPS, while Quality prioritizes visual fidelity at 30FPS. In Quality mode, Ray Tracing comes into play with Ray Traced global illumination and ambient occlusion bringing more realistic overall lighting and surface lighting effects. Xbox Series S players can select between dedicated 30FPS and 60FPS modes, with the former presenting the game with better textures and at higher resolutions, and the latter presenting a smooth 60FPS experience. In addition, Xbox Series X benefits from FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a powerful upscaling technology which boosts framerate, and uses a spatial upscaling algorithm to maintain high visual quality.

The next-gen update also comes with integrated mods. The modding scene for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has always been vibrant and impressive, and we’ve curated a selection of mods to include improvements with a wide scope, such as reworked textures and character models up to 4K, refreshed monster models, visual bug fixes, immersion tweaks, and even map inconsistency fixes. It’s been great to implement community-made mods to help make this version of the game as beautiful, consistent, and up-to-modern-standards as possible.

We also have gameplay/content additions created by CD Projekt Red in-house. We scoured hundreds of mods and community requests to see what would make smart additions, and the effect is a more streamlined gameplay experience, with our own improvements on textures, character models, and cutscenes added as well. There are too many to mention here, but some additions of note include quick sign casting, making it simpler and more intuitive to cast Witcher signs in combat (no need to fiddle around with the radial menu and accidentally choose Yrden when you want Igni), more UI and map customization options, an alternative camera, environmental and character model improvements — enjoy the vastly better looking vegetation — faster herb looting that skips the loot selection window, and bug fixes which resolve some issues that the community has been aware of for quite some time.

As for new content, Witcher worlds are colliding with free DLC inspired by “The Witcher” Netflix series. We know this will be the first time some players will be playing Wild Hunt, and it’s likely that a number of these players will come to the game after watching the live-action Netflix series. Now players will be able to equip items and gear inspired by both seasons 1 & 2! We have two new armor sets and a steel and silver sword for Geralt to wield, an alternate outfit for Dandelion, and new armor for Nilfgaardian soldiers. And tying into this batch of free DLC is an all-new quest, “In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow”. These additions bring something cool for old and new players alike, bridging the worlds of the show and the game while also giving experienced players some fresh gear and some new action in the form of the quest. These items and the quest are also coming to Xbox One, by the way!

Another cool feature to bring attention to here is cross progression. Xbox players will now be able to seamlessly take their saves to other platforms thanks to the Cloud. Say you have an old save from six or seven years ago on your Xbox One — well, now you can portal that save into the next generation on Xbox Series X|S and finish up your playthrough!

There are many other elements that players will see when they get their hands on the game, and you can see the game in action on a recent REDStreams broadcast. This next-gen update is free for all current owners on Xbox One. And if you own the GOTY Edition, you’ll get a free upgrade to the Complete Edition, which includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. Right now, save big on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt during the Xbox Black Friday sale ahead of the next-gen update.

This is a super special release for us. Veteran players get to rediscover what they loved about the game with a fresh, next-gen lens, and new players are in the envious position of discovering this epic RPG for the first time in the best way possible. That’s definitely something to be jealous of!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

546 ★★★★★

$49.99



If you buy this game, you will receive a free next-gen update on December 14th! On this date, this product's name will also change from Game of the Year Edition to Complete Edition.

Become a monster slayer for hire and embark on an epic journey to

track down the child of prophecy, a living weapon capable of untold destruction.

INCLUDES ALL EXPANSIONS AND ADDITIONAL CONTENT.