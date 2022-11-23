This Florida Christmas Town Is Straight Out Of A Norman Rockwell Painting

When you picture Normal Rockwell holiday paintings, a few usual suspects may come to mind. Snow-blanketed houses, family around the dinner table, Santa Claus delivering gifts. This famous artist’s paintings capture everything that is cherished about the holidays. This is why when we think about the quintessential Florida Christmas town that could easily become a Rockwell holiday painting, it’s none other than New Smyrna Beach.

Every year, Downtown New Smyrna Beach becomes the picturesque holiday town with the annual Christmas on Canal extravaganza. The entirety of Canal Street gets in on the action, with festivities and fun starting at the end of November. This year, starting on November 25, 2022, the family-friendly event kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony, live entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus! Stroll the beautiful Downtown area as the Canal Street Historic District comes to life with thousands of lights. There’s also a Coastal Christmas Market which takes place on November 26, 2022, where local artisans come together to offer up handcrafted gifts and holiday items. Make sure to mark your calendar on December 3, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when the annual Christmas Parade takes place! But also keep in mind that just a week later, at dusk, the Southeast Volusia’s Holiday Boat Parade will travel along the Intercoastal Waterway. The entire town of New Smyrna Beach comes to life over the holidays with a variety of family-friendly fun and festivities all season long.

Have you ever been to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, during Christmas? Share with us your favorite attractions or events in the comments section! Or, if you want to learn more about the Christmas on Canal experience, check out the Canal Street website or Canal Street Facebook Page.

Are you looking for more holiday fun in The Sunshine State? We have 10 reasons why returning to Florida for the holidays is always a good idea.