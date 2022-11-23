Categories
Tom Holland And Zendaya Have Been Low Key With Their Relationship, But An Insider Shares New Insight


A ton of movie co-stars have began dating in real life after meeting each other on the set of a production, including Marvel stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. The couple continue a tradition of Spider-Man love interests getting together in real life, but for these actors, they are staying strong nearly a year following the release of their last Spidey film, No Way Home. Per recent reports, they are very “serious” about remaining partners going forward. 

Despite the pair remaining low key on social media as of late and keeping details of their relationship private, Tom Holland and Zendaya are allegedly only getting closer. Here’s the latest update, via Us Weekly

They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.



