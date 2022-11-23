Train layout returns to Bedford Museum

“In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty,” stated Genealogical Librarian & Educational Director Jennifer Thomson of the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. “Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history.”

On Black Friday, Nov. 25, the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library will continue that tradition with its annual train layout.

