Tromsø in Northern Norway Will Get a Long-Awaited Sami House

The realization of a Sámi house (Sámi Viessu) is finally in the works in Tromsø (Romssa), Northern Norway, writes the municipality in a press release on Monday.

Tromsø’s Mayor Gunnar Wilhelmsen (Labor), Troms and Finnmark’s Chair of the County Government Kristina Tobergsen (Labor), and the Sámi Parliament President Silje Karine Muotka (the Norwegian Sàmi Association/NSR) are fronting a proposal of forming a joint-stock company which will found such a house.

More specifically, it is proposed that the company – called Romssa Sámi Viessu/Sámi House Tromsø AS – will be owned by the municipality, the county, and the Sámi Parliament of Norway (Sámediggi), and have a capital of NOK 1 million.

The house will be a Sámi meeting place and contribute to creating and operating a public art and culture arena with a clear Sámi profile. Here, the Sámi language and culture can be experienced, developed, and passed on to future generations.

“This is a historical milestone for Tromsø municipality. A Sámi house is very important for the municipality’s Sámi as well as Norwegian inhabitants and domestic and foreign visitors. This will be a meeting place, a hub of competence, and an energy field for the Sámi culture, competence, and power,” says Mayor Wilhelmsen.

“And as the Arctic capital, Tromsø must of course have a Sámi house,” he continues and points out that this will have great significance beyond the municipality.