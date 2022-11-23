Truist Financial raises its price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to $21.00.

The price objective that Truist Financial has assigned to Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) has increased from $19.00 to $21.00, as stated in a research note distributed to investors on Tuesday. The company recommends investors “purchase” the stock at present. A purchase at the price goal for Truist Financial might result in a gain of 30.27 percent compared to the current price of the company’s stock.

There have been several further reports on NCLH written. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line shares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set the stock to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, November 11. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line shares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report published on Monday, September 19. The price target that Susquehanna has set for Norwegian Cruise Line has climbed from $15.00 to $20.00, as stated in a research report that was made public on Wednesday, November 9. In a report published on Wednesday, August 10, Susquehanna Bancshares issued a “positive” rating to the company and decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line shares from $20.00 to $15.00. The study also awarded the company a “neutral” rating. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and awarded the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note published on Wednesday, November 9. One equity research analyst suggests selling the stock, four recommend keeping the stock, six recommend purchasing the stock, and one strongly recommends purchasing the stock. According to the data provided by Bloomberg, the general opinion of Norwegian Cruise Line is that it is a “Moderate Buy,” and the average price objective for the company is $19.17.

On Tuesday, trading began on the NYSE NCLH for $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, and a beta value of 2.47. The one-year low for Norwegian Cruise Line is $10.31, and the one-year high for the company is $23.90. A debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46, and a quick ratio of 0.43 are all values for this calculation. The stock’s price is currently trading at $14.94, which is higher than its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $13.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) released the results of its most recent quarterly earnings report on November 8. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the quarter, which was $0.05 higher than analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 per share (EPS) for the quarter, which was $0.05 higher than analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 per share (EPS) for the quarter, which was $0.05 higher than analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14 percent and a negative return on equity of 180.24 percent. The revenue for the quarter came in at $1.62 billion, which is significantly more than the average projection of $1.58 billion provided by analysts. According to the consensus of industry experts, Norwegian Cruise Line will report a loss of -4.72 cents per share for the current financial year.

On November 15, the Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, Rio Frank J. Del, sold 58,072 shares. At an average price of $18.33 per share, the stock could bring in a total of $1,064,459.76 when it was finally sold. Following the completion of the transaction, the CEO now has direct ownership of 1,344,418 shares of the company's stock, which have a value of $24,643,181.94. In addition, on Wednesday, August 24, Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa sold 55,000 of the company's shares of stock. At an average price of $13.50 per share, the shares were able to be sold for a total of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer obtained ownership of 222,651 shares of the firm. The current market value of these shares is roughly $3,005,788.50. Business insiders have sold a total of 277,709 shares of stock worth $4,522,842 in the last three months. A total of 0.77% of the business's shares are held privately by company insiders.

During the most recent period, several institutional investors bought and sold stock. Covestor Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first three months of the year. Following the acquisition of an additional 1,205 shares during the preceding quarter, Covestor Ltd. now possesses a total of 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, which is $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC shelled out about 28 thousand dollars during the second quarter to acquire a new interest in Norwegian Cruise Line. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. invested $30,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter of the fiscal year. During the third quarter, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC contributed an additional $31,000 to its existing holding in Norwegian Cruise Line.

Last but not least, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted the percentage of Norwegian Cruise Line in which it is invested by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now has a total of 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, worth $34,000 after the firm made a new purchase of 2,500 shares during the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

The cruise line operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries sails the oceans of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the rest of the world. The corporation owns several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The length of its voyages ranges anywhere from three days to one hundred and eighty days, and it makes stops in places such as Alaska, Canada, and New England; Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles; Hawaii; Asia; Tahiti and the South Pacific; Australia and New Zealand; Africa; India; South America; the Panama Canal; and the Caribbean.