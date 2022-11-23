Turning off your heating to cut energy bill could cost you £20k

Millions are likely to turn off the heating this winter despite the cold, in a bid to cut their gas and electricity usage. Instead of saving money, they land a staggering £20,000 bill instead.

Incredibly, one in four of us are planning to do without heating this winter, while almost three-quarters plan to turn their heating on less.

Yet low temperatures at home can be deadly, with each centigrade degree reduction below 18C corresponding with an extra 3,500 deaths.

Pensioners and the disabled are particularly vulnerable because they spend more time at home and need to be warm to stay healthy.

Households that delay turning on the heating face another risk that could cost them a lot more money than they are likely to save.

If someone turns off the heating and there is less hot water running through their plumbing as a result, there is a much greater chance of the pipes freezing.

Frozen water can expand and crack the pipes, causing a fortune if they leak or burst and flood the property, More Than Insurance has warned.

Gas and electricity prices have been capped at £2,500 a year for the average household, under the Energy Price Guarantee.

That is still more than double last year’s cost and those in bigger homes or families with high consumption could pay even more than that.

Cutting back on energy could be a false economy so think twice before allowing your home to turn icy.