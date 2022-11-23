Categories
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn’t Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home


The Netflix ecosystem has been an ever-changing and evolving beast, and not only through a seemingly endless line of debuts on the 2022 TV schedule and into next year’s lineups. It’s felt exceedingly true as of late, with reports pointing to some of the platforms’ earliest original series leaving the content library permanently. Thus, fans of two of the streaming’s earliest hits, Lilyhammer and Hemlock Grove, have been wondering how they could revisit these favorites if their Netflix subscriptions would no longer be an option. Answers to such questions have surfaced without much time for worrying, and it turns out one of those shows will be staying put, while the other has landed a new streaming home. 

Lilyhammer Will Remain Streaming On Netflix

Lilyhammer won’t be leaving the Netflix streaming library after all, as the platform’s first comissioned original series was revealed to be staying put, with rights issues and other legal details being worked out behind the scenes. Star Stevie Van Zandt broke the news through Twitter, as he shared the following update:

