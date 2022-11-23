Ukraine doctors complete child’s heart operation during blackout

Doctors at the Heart Institute of Kyiv successfully completed an operation on a child’s heart despite the hospital experiencing a blackout, reports have revealed. While the power cut out in the middle of the procedure, the surgeons continued to work and the child survived.

Moscow has been accused of stepping up strikes on Ukraine as winter approaches and the temperatures in eastern Europe begin to plunge.

On Wednesday, at least six civilians were killed after a Russian bombardment led to more blackouts in both Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova, although that country was not directly hit.

Officials were also forced to close down three nuclear reactors because of the power outages.

The missile strikes have reportedly caused “colossal” damage, with over half of Ukraine’s power grid now in need of repair.