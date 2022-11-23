Ukraine nuclear power plants hit by Russian missiles after blackouts

Ukraine has been plunged into a full-scale nuclear emergency after nuclear power plants were apparently hit by Russian airsrikes. Initial reports suggest power units of South Ukrainian, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs are disconnected from the power system.

Rivne and Khmelnytskyi are located in the west of the country, while the third is a few hundred miles west of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power planet, which is currently occupied by Russia.

The attacks will be of grave concern to the West and to Ukraine itself, not least because taking the power plants of line will jeopardise its already compromised energy supplies.

Khmelnytskyi governor Serhii Hamalii said on Telegram power was out across most of the region.

Moldova’s deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu tweeted: “Massive blackout in Moldova after today’s Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.”