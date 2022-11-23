Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official | CNN





CNN

—



Valerie Bertinelli is now “happily divorced.”

The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized.

In the video, Bertinelli said she was at the airport heading to see her son Wolfgang Van Halen and had just received the call from her attorney that her divorce paperwork had been signed and was being filed.

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f***ing divorced,” she said in the video. “Happily divorced. God, finally. It’s finally over.”

The tweet accompanying the video reads, “11.22.22 second best day of my life.”

Bertinelli married Vitale on New Year’s Day 2011 and filed for divorce in May 2022.

She posted on her verified Instagram account in September that she was listing a few items from January 2011 on the luxury consignment site The RealReal.

“A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011,” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing the items.