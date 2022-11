VALLEJO — The Genealogy Society of Vallejo-Benicia will have its annual potluck holiday meeting next week.

The get-together will begin at noon Dec. 1 at the Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum, 734 Marin St. Members are asked to bring food to share at this in-person meeting.

More information may be found on the Genealogy Society of Vallejo-Benicia’s website at www.gsvb.org.

