Video shows officers pull unconscious driver from moving car in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in New Jersey released video of a rescue effort from Saturday night when officers in New Brunswick rushed to save an unconscious driver from a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Route 522.

The video shows how the officers blocked the car as a sergeant walked up to the vehicle, smashed the side window and pulled the driver out.

Police say the driver is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

He is now charged with drunk driving.

