Categories
US

Video shows officers pull unconscious driver from moving car in New Jersey


NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in New Jersey released video of a rescue effort from Saturday night when officers in New Brunswick rushed to save an unconscious driver from a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Route 522.

The video shows how the officers blocked the car as a sergeant walked up to the vehicle, smashed the side window and pulled the driver out.

Police say the driver is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

He is now charged with drunk driving.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: