Virgin River Season 5 Wrap Photos Offer Clues About Netflix Drama’s Return

The cameras have officially stopped rolling in Virgin River for Season 5, which means fans of the Netflix drama are that much closer to reuniting with Jack, Mel and the rest of their small-town favorites.

And what would the end of a season be without emotional goodbye posts from the cast on social media? A number of the show’s stars have shared public farewells (for now) from Virgin River‘s Vancouver set, some of which tease what’s coming up for their characters when we see them again in 2023.

Read on to see how the cast of Virgin River wrapped filming Season 5, including what we can glean from their farewell messages, then drop a comment with your own hopes for the show’s future below. (We’ll add more to our list of any other cast members share anything.)