Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded: Release date, new Assault Rifle, Gaz Operator, more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, but players don’t need to wait until Season 2 for more content. Warzone 2’s mid-season update, Season 1 Reloaded, is almost here and it’s bringing the battle royale’s “first post-launch update.”

Here’s everything we know about Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded so far, including its start date, new Assault Rifle, and Operators.

Warzone 2’s Season 1 update drops roughly halfway through the first season, and the devs have confirmed it arrives on December 14, 2022.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded also arrives on December 14, bringing the highly anticipated Raids mode and Shipment map.

Chimera Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

There’s one more weapon set to arrive in Warzone 2 with Season 1 Reloaded — the Chimera Assault Rifle.

Looking almost identical to the Honey Badger from CoD: Ghosts, the Chimera has “an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy .300 BLK rounds,” which makes it “adept at close-quarters combat.” It also has Subsonic Ammo which “hides skulls from the enemy team.”

Once it arrives in Warzone 2’s mid-season update, players can unlock the Chimera through a “Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge.”

New Operators in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded also brings Gaz and Klaus as Operators for players to purchase.

Call of Duty players should be well familiar with Gaz after the Task Force 141 member made his debut in Modern Warfare 2019 and returned in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

Klaus, a member of Denmark’s Elite Special Forces, is a brand-new Operator who’ll be arriving in the Store alongside Gaz during Season 1 Reloaded.

Image Credit: Activision