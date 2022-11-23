Watch Pakistan vs England on Sky Sports: Catch every ball as Ben Stokes’ team play three Tests in December

England are returning to Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005 – and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes’ side will look to continue a resurgence that yielded six wins out of seven during the home summer when they face Pakistan in Rawalpindi (from December 1), Multan (from December 9) and Karachi (from December 17).

Each day of each Test will start at 5am UK time with build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket.



Thursday 1st December 4:30am





England could award as many as three debuts during the series with 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed a late addition to the squad and Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks also uncapped at Test level.

Ahmed would become the youngest man to play Test cricket for England, surpassing Brian Close, who was 18 years 149 days when he played against New Zealand in July 1949.

Ben Duckett and Keaton Jennings are vying to open the batting with Zak Crawley after Alex Lees was dropped.

Image:

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, 18, will become England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer if he plays against Pakistan (Pic: ECB)





The evergreen James Anderson is among the seam bowlers but not long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad, who is missing the series as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Pakistan have named four uncapped players in their squad – leg-spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood as well as fast bowlers Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan vs England fixtures

First Test, Rawalpindi (December 1-5) – 5am start, build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

– 5am start, build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket Second Test, Multan (December 9-13) – 5am start, build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

– 5am start, build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket Third Test, Karachi (December 17-21) – 5am start, build-up from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed.