We Officially Have A New “Dancing With The Stars” Champion, But Fans Aren’t Sure How To Feel About It

🚨Warning: This post spoils the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 31!🚨
After 10 weeks of intensive dancing, colorful costumes, and a whole lot of tears, Dancing with the Stars officially crowned their Mirror Ball champion last night!
It was down to the final four couples, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, with each couple performing a redemption dance and a freestyle number before the winner was crowned.
After Shangela and Wayne were knocked out of the competition due to their lower scores, it all came down to Gabby vs. Charli. But to no one’s surprise, since she’s been at the top of the leaderboard since the show began, Charli and Mark came out on top!
Though Charli is known for her TikTok dances, she was a competitive dancer for almost a decade before blowing up on the app. However, Charli has alluded to the fact that dancing didn’t bring her as much joy as it used to when appearing on her family’s reality show, The D’Amelio Show.
Her final DWTS performance seemed to be a love letter to falling in love with the art again as she and Mark danced in many different styles, which made the crowd, and judges, extremely emotional. It’s no wonder that this performance earned her another perfect score and sealed her fate to become the Mirror Ball champion!
However, not everyone was excited about Charli’s victory. Fans quickly took to Twitter to air their grievances about what they saw as a “controversial” win:
However, Charli supporters were quick to praise the TikTok star and commend her on the much-deserved win:
Well, as Ms. Swift once said, “The haters are gonna hate, hate, hate.” You just gotta shake it off! Congrats to Charli and Mark on their DWTS win!
