Wednesday series theory suggests real killer is a Nevermore teacher

But after more evidence came to light, she believed it could have also been her therapist, Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome).

She thought Valerie was in fact Laurel Gates, who had returned to the town to punish those who had hurt her family.

However, when the monster attacked and killed Valerie, Wednesday’s theory fell through.

In the final moments of the series, she visited her love interest Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

After confessing that she liked him back, the pair shared a kiss but it forced Wednesday to have a vision.