What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Wednesday’ premieres on Netflix

Lego Masters (Fox at 9:02) The contestants are tasked with building tall, strong and stylish castles with regular bricks, but a wrecking ball will decide who wins the challenge. Echo 3 (Apple TV Plus) After scientist Amber Chesborough goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and husband fight to find her while navigating a secret war.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock) Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs gains traction in Berlin.

Wednesday (Netflix) Wednesday Addams, now enrolled at Nevermore Academy, attempts to control her psychic ability, stop killings that have affected the town and solve a 25-year-old mystery in this Tim Burton series.

Hearing on Space Exploration & the James Webb Telescope (CSPAN at 8) Congress holds a hearing to discuss the findings of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Marvel Studios Legends: Drax & Mantis (Disney Plus) This special focuses on the relationship between “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Drax and Mantis.

Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies (PBS; check local listings) In this two-part docuseries, Egyptian archaeologist Yasmin El Shazly and photographer Mahmoud Rashad dive into the life and burial of King Tut.

Shaq (HBO at 9) The story of basketball player, TV personality, rap artist and actor Shaquille O’Neal.

Good Night Oppy (Prime Video) Chronicling the story of Opportunity, a NASA exploration rover that was sent on a some 90-day mission to Mars but ended up surviving for nearly 15 years.

The Swimmers (Netflix) Two Syrian sisters flee their war-torn home and swim for hours in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of getting asylum in Greece before going on to compete at the Rio Olympics.

Chucky (Syfy and USA at 9) The 3 Amigos receive a special gift after returning to Hackensack, and Tiffany plots her escape.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jesse Eisenberg, Madelyn Cline, Jacques Pépin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Gyllenhaal, Elizabeth Debicki.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi.