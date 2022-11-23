Where to Find Rust in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah battle royale map is made up of famous locations that should be familiar to Call of Duty fans, like Rust.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Al Mazrah battle royale map features a variety of locations that should be familiar to longtime franchise fans, including the famous Rust multiplayer map from the original Modern Warfare 2 game. The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched in 2009 to rave reviews, with many impressed by the game’s selection of multiplayer maps. One of the most popular maps from the game was Rust, a small-sized map set in a desert oil yard.

Rust’s small-size made it a great fit for Call of Duty players wanting to battle it out in 1v1 affairs, carrying on the legacy established by Shipment in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Rust’s popularity saw it revived for the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot as one of that game’s post-launch maps, and it’s also made an appearance in Call of Duty Mobile. Rust fans will be interested to know that the map can also be found in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, or at least, a part of it can be.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Points of Interest feature various locations that have been pulled from other games in the series. For example, Terminal from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 helps make up the map’s Al Malik Airport location. The central structure from Rust can be found in the Warzone 2 map as well, and some players may want to pay it a visit.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Rust Location

Unsurprisingly, Rust in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is location in a desert area of the battle royale map. Players that want to visit it should land in Taraq Village, which is one of Al Mazrah’s most-northern sections. Taraq Village is comprised of small buildings in a desert location, but in the southwest corner Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can spot what is clearly the central structure from Rust, albeit with slight alterations.

Due to the live service nature of battle royale games, it’s always possible that the Rust location in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could be altered in a future update. If the Verdansk map from the original Warzone game is anything to go by, fans shouldn’t necessarily expect dramatic changes to Al Mazrah, though there could be some tweaks that shake up the Points of Interest. At the time of this writing, though, Rust is freely available for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players to visit if they so desire.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

