Where to Watch Yellowstone 1923 (US, UK, Canada, Australia)

Yellowstone’s second prequel series, 1923, is set to premiere on December 18, 2022. It will follow in the footsteps of 1883, which premiered in December 2021.

1923 will follow the Dutton family as they navigate life through drought, lawlessness, cattle theft, and prohibition of the early 20th century.

The series will highlight the struggles of Montana’s great depression, which predated the nation by nearly a decade.

1923 has an A-list cast, featuring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Jerome Flynn, Robert Patrick, and Jennifer Ehle.

Isabel May even returns to narrate the teaser trailer, with many fans hoping she will narrate the whole series as she did in 1883.

See the 1923 teaser trailer below:

The Yellowstone prequel has become a highly anticipated series, as many fans are eager to learn more about the Dutton family history.

Many hope the series will answer some of the many questions regarding the Dutton’s legacy.

Where Can I Watch 1923?

1923 will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

Paramount+ is available for $4.99 a month for the essential plan and $9.99 for the premium plan. Annual subscriptions are available for $49.99 a year with the essential plan and $99.99 a year for the premium plan. The plans include a free 7-trial day, and you cancel your subscription at any time.

Paramount+ also offers a 25% student discount and the ability to save up to 16% with an annual subscription. The streaming service is offering a limited offer Black Friday deal of 50% off an annual subscription through 11/27/22.

Will 1923 Be on Netflix or Hulu?

Since 1923 is a Paramount+ original series, it will not be available on Netflix, Hulu, or Peacock. It is currently not available on Amazon Prime Video, however, like 1883, it may be available for purchase at a later date on Prime Video.

Where to Watch 1923 For Free

There is currently nowhere you can watch 1923 for free. However, you can get a free 7-day trial when you sign up for a Paramount+ subscription.

How to Watch 1923 in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia

Just like for American viewers, 1923 will be available for Canadian viewers on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

For those in the United Kingdom and Australia, 1923 will premiere on December 19, 2022, on Paramount+.

Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton in 1923. Source: @1923official (Instagram)

How Many Episodes of 1923 Will There Be?

1923 is set to get two seasons, with eight episodes in each season. There is no information available yet on the run time of the episodes, but if it is like 1883, each episode will probably be around one hour long.

What to Expect From 1923

1923 will follow Jacob Dutton and his wife Helen who run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch during the early 20th century. It will deal with many current issues such as pandemics, historic droughts, lawlessness, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

The show will also touch basis with the impacts of the end of WWI. 1923 will follow the next two generations of the Duttons and the struggles they face.

