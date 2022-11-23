Wilko Johnson, Game of Thrones star and Dr. Feelgood icon, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson was an English guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor, who was best known for playing in the band Dr. Feelgood, who made their mark on music in the 1970s. His death was announced on his band’s official Twitter page this morning, as they paid tribute to the late star.

The social media post read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart.

“Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November.

“Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Wilko also made his acting debut as mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in popular HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

