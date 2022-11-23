Will Young calls out ‘greedy’ David Beckham over Qatar deal

“The pitch would be a platform for progress.”

He added at a youth festival in Doha: “Dreams can come true. That is why you are here.

“You share Generation Amazing’s twin passions for the game of football and for making the world a more tolerant and inclusive place.”

It comes after comedian Joe Lycett offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if David ended the sponsorship before the tournament started.

If not, he said he would livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s “status as gay icon”.

The 34-year-old appeared to stand by his decision in a video shared on the same day as the opening game, but later revealed he donated the money instead.