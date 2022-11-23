Woman, child charged for dropping puppy off bridge in Northern Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A 19-year-old woman and a child have been charged for dropping a puppy off a bridge into a fenced-in area on the bank of a canal in Northern Michigan.

Up North Live reports the puppy was dropped Nov. 16 over a railing on the Spruce Street Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. The puppy landed within a fenced area on the bank of the Cloverland Power canal, police said.

The puppy couldn’t escape because of the fences and the canal’s current, but an officer lowered himself over the bridge and lifted the puppy up to another officer, according to Up North Live.

A 19-year-old woman was charged with third-degree torturing animals, which is a four-year felony. She was given a $10,000 bond.

A child was also charged in the case and referred to juvenile court.

The puppy was turned over to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter and later adopted by one of the officers involved in the rescue.