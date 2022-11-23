Woman meets unexpected guest on first date nightmare

Some first dates are magical – conversation is flowing, both of you are laughing and everything is going smoothly. However, not every first date is like this. A group of very honest women detailed their dating nightmares.

An anonymous woman told the forum about a date she went on where the man brought an unexpected guest. She stated: “Date with a guy I knew from around and fancied, but didn’t know well. Having drinks in a nice bar, I thought date was going really well and then an older man approached us, introduced himself, had a nice chat and left.

“I said, ‘He seems like a lovely man, how do you know him?’. He replied, ‘He’s my probation officer’.” Another woman recounted her first date after a long-term relationship, where she also encountered an unexpected visitor who she knew but certainly did not want to see.

She told the forum: “Went on my first date after my relationship of about two years ended. We went to Wagamamas, where you share tables with strangers.

