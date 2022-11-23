Woman meets unexpected guest on first date nightmare

Some first dates are magical – conversation is flowing, both of you are laughing and everything is going smoothly. However, not every first date is like this. A group of very honest women detailed their dating nightmares.
An anonymous woman told the forum about a date she went on where the man brought an unexpected guest. She stated: “Date with a guy I knew from around and fancied, but didn’t know well. Having drinks in a nice bar, I thought date was going really well and then an older man approached us, introduced himself, had a nice chat and left.
“I said, ‘He seems like a lovely man, how do you know him?’. He replied, ‘He’s my probation officer’.” Another woman recounted her first date after a long-term relationship, where she also encountered an unexpected visitor who she knew but certainly did not want to see.
She told the forum: “Went on my first date after my relationship of about two years ended. We went to Wagamamas, where you share tables with strangers.
She revealed that she was having a reasonably good time, until an unexpected person from the past appeared. Her recent ex-boyfriend and his mum sat down next to them, with the mum starting up a conversation and chatting to them “for the entire meal”.
Another user shared an equally mortifying date disaster: “I remember on one date I leant over to scratch my ankle, for some reason he thought I was going in for a kiss. I kind of went with it, but it was awful, he was such a dimwit.”
One woman took to the forum to recount her friend’s match mare. She met a couple of interesting characters through an executive dating agency she spent a lot of money on.
“One date told her he was working on high profile legal case that would be in the papers soon and if she didn’t hear from him again, it wasn’t her, it was because he would have to go into witness protection. We had to tell her there is no such thing in the UK.
“Another date they sent her on. Met in a busy restaurant on a Friday night, she orders food and he only wants a starter. He wolfs down his starter and tells her he may as go back to work as there is ‘no spark.’ He puts the cash on the table for his starter and drink and leaves her alone to wait for her main course.”
A third bad date got drunk and started rating all the women in the bar out of 10. He even proposed that she join in and rank the men when she called out his disrespectful game.
