World Cup LIVE – England wait on Kane as FIFA face booze ban headache

The World Cup in Qatar is in full swing with shock results and goals galore as we head into Day 4 of the month-long tournament in the Middle East. England are still brimming with positivity after thrashing Iran in their Group B opening game, but Gareth Southgate now faces an injury concern with Harry Kane set to undergo a scan after picking up a knock on his ankle.

There is plenty of action on the pitch to keep up to date with as four games take place in the Gulf nation. Morocco take on 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in the early kick-off in Group F before 2014 winners Germany face Japan later on.

Spain will kickstart their tournament with a winnable fixture against Costa Rica before a Premier League-influenced Belgium side face Canada, making their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, in the second Group F match. With stories continuing to intrigue both on and off the pitch, follow Express Sport’s live updates throughout the day below…

Wednesday’s fixtures and results (UK time)

10am: Morocco vs Croatia (Group F)

1pm: Germany vs Japan (Group E)

4pm: Spain vs Costa Rica (Group E)

7pm: Belgium vs Canada (Group F)

