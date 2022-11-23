Wynn Las Vegas 1923 Screening, Packages Cost $10,000 And Up

Posted on: November 22, 2022, 03:56h.

Last updated on: November 22, 2022, 04:35h.

Wynn Las Vegas announced Tuesday that it will hold an exclusive screening of “1923” — the newest prequel tied to the smash hit series “Yellowstone.”



Actress Helen Mirren in promotion for the upcoming series “1923.” Wynn Las Vegas is holding a private screening and offering high-end packages related to the series. (Image: Town & Country Magazine)

The screening will take place on Saturday, December 3 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The series is set to debut on the Paramount+ streaming platform on December 18.

Prior to the debut of the show, Wynn will host an invite-only screening complete with a star-studded red carpet with special appearances by some of the series cast, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as creator Taylor Sheridan,” according to a statement issued by the gaming company.

Wynn has established ties to the “Yellowstone” tree, having hosted an exclusive screening of “1883” — the original prequel for the series — last year.

‘Yellowstone’ Fandom Isn’t Cheap at Wynn

While the aforementioned “1923” screening is invite-only, anyone can purchase one of three related weekend packages from Wynn.

Well, anyone that’s willing to pony up at least $10K, because that’s the starting price, according to the Wynn Las Vegas website. Wynn has long prided itself on being a purveyor of some of the glitziest non-gaming assets in the casino industry, and leverages those high-end amenities, from guestrooms to restaurants to spas, to draw a more affluent clientele.

The “1923” weekend package includes a 3-day/2-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas, dinner at SW Steakhouse “featuring Four Sixes Ranch beef with wine pairings,” a walk on the red carpet, and an invitation to a “1923” after-party at Intrigue Nightclub and “two tickets to the NFR rodeo finals on December 3 and two tickets see to Bobby Bones in Encore Theater on December 4.”

The packages are designed for two people. Wynn’s website doesn’t feature a price range — it simply notes that $10K is the starting point.

‘1923’ Details

The upcoming “1923” is a sequel to “1883” and a prequel to “Yellowstone.” It’s rumored that although “1923” was initially planned to be a limited series, the popularity of “Yellowstone” and the prequel’s own expansive storylines could lead to three seasons at eight episodes apiece.

There are more opportunities for Wynn to get involved with exclusive screenings and the like because some Hollywood trade journals are reporting Sheridan is planning limited series exploring how the Dutton family held onto Yellowstone Ranch in the 1940s and 1960s.

It’s also believed a “6666” spinoff is in the works. That would be modeled after the famed Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which served as a backdrop for some episodes of “1883” as well as some episodes in season four of “Yellowstone.”