`Yellowstone’ Again Tops Week’s Entertainment Programs; NBC Wins Week – MyNewsLA.com

“Yellowstone” was the most watched entertainment program for the second time in the two episodes of its fifth season, and one of two to average more than 7 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday.

The Kevin Costner-starring neo-Western averaged a combined 8.832 million viewers on Paramount Network and CMT, sixth among prime-time broadcast and cable programs between Nov. 14 and Sunday. The CBS crime drama “FBI” was second among entertainment programs and seventh overall, averaging 7.313 million viewers.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was the most-watched program for the 10th time in its 11 games, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers averaging 17.886 million viewers, sixth among the season’s “Sunday Night Football” games.



