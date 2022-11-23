Yellowstone Surprise: Even Before Kayce, Get Your First Look at the ‘New’ Monica

Kayce’s grieving wife “got the chop,” so to speak.

Any of us who have ever suffered a loss can tell you that grief… it takes a toll. But ordinarily, that toll doesn’t leave us looking drop-dead gorgeous — which is exactly what’s happening to Yellowstone’s Monica.

You’ll recall that, in the wake of the Season 5 premiere accident that cost her and husband Kayce the life of their son, John, Monica’s mourning took the form of not only chopping vegetables but chopping off her trademark long hair. The result, we’ll soon see on air. (The next episode airs on Paramount Network Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8/7c.)

Credit: Paramount Network

Before that, however, portrayer Kelsey Asbille has been showing off her gorgeous new look on red carpet after red carpet. We got our first glimpse of the “new” Monica at the primetime smash’s Season 5 premiere party, pictures from which you can check out here.)

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though things look bleak for Monica and Kayce, who at the end of Season 4 got a glimpse of an ominous “end of us,” there is reason to be hopeful that Tate’s mom and dad might manage to keep it together. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, tells our sister site TVLine that while “normally, these big events have seemed to push [the couple] apart and send them to their corners… you actually see them get closer to deal with the trauma” of losing baby John.

