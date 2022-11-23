Yellowstone’s Rainwater star hints at Angela and Kills Many downfall

Martin Kills Many entered Yellowstone to protest against Thomas’s plans of expanding his casino empire, insisting it doesn’t help those on the Reservation and only lines the pockets of “white people and Rainwater himself”.

Thomas and his righthand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) witnessed Martin holding a protest outside his Gray Wolf Peak Casino and he had clearly garnered a lot of local support, forcing them to divert.

Angela only added to Thomas’s woes with some words of warning to her former ally, telling him she was “removing” him.

However, Wassana and Birmingham have now shared their thoughts on the beginning of the rivalry to Paramount’s Behind the Story, and Birmingham doesn’t seem convinced the two youngsters have what it takes to topple Thomas.