Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Genetics can predispose you to everything from a longer life to a greater chance of happiness. But what is the role that DNA truly plays in how our lives are shaped? YOUR DNA SECRETS REVEALED uncovers the science behind DNA and reveals the role that genetics plays in each of our lives. It helps viewers understand how the secrets of their future might lie in their past — and why genealogical study is critical to understanding who we really are. Hosted by author, educator and genetic genealogist Diahan Southard.

More than just a set of scrapbooks inherited from your grandparents, genealogy is part of the story of how you became you. With the latest technology, putting genealogy and the science of DNA together can help everyone chart a better path forward. Interviews with noted genealogists, biologists, and researchers show the impact of understanding genetics for everyone.

YOUR DNA SECRETS REVEALED shares powerful transformative stories of individuals who discovered surprising results from testing their DNA — and reveals how those results helped them make smarter, more informed choices about their health and well-being. For instance, recent research has confirmed how common genetic mutations are in people who develop cancer. The preventive intervention of DNA testing is becoming more common and can provide life-changing results, from understanding the BRCA mutations that can cause breast cancer to diseases like Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, that are often overlooked.