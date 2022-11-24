Categories
10 Dos And Don’ts For The Healthiest Relationship Communication


How have your communication skills been in the last year? Have you been open and loving or frustrating and blaming?

Do you think communication is really so hard that you’ll never get it right?

Then I have some great news for you.

Here are 10 dos and dont’s for healthy relationship communication:

1. Don’t focus on what is missing in your conversations

When you think things like “He acts as if he takes me for granted,” you will continue communication habits that lead to reinforcing those same feelings and eventually building resentment and misunderstanding.

2. Do focus on how you want your ideal communication to be

Think instead, “I would like him to give me compliments once in a while and let me know he appreciates me more often.” Then adjust your communication to let him know your desires in an encouraging non-judgmental way. For example, you can say, “I love it when you say you like the way I look. It makes me feel like a million bucks and even more loved.”

3. Don’t expect your partner to always be ready to talk when you are

People are different and choosing the best time of day for big discussions may not necessarily always work but always choosing the wrong time is a sure bet for failure.

4. Do learn each other’s timing preferences for communication

If you really think about it, you probably know the best time your partner is most open to communication and when they are unavailable. Share your timing preferences with each other and commit to respecting them.



