10 Most Anticipated Movies Worth Checking Out Before 2022 Ends

2022 has been a surprising year for the film industry. The long awaited sequel of Top Gun: Maverick took the highest grossing box office spot of the year, beating out mega blockbusters franchises in Jurassic World, Batman and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A24, surprisingly became the latest studio to flex their creative multiverse muscles in Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Woman King reaffirmed that Viola Davis can do anything she wants, including kicking some ass.





However, despite the holidays fast approaching there is still an incredible mix of entertaining content on the horizon. Whether you’re looking for a re-imagined Christmas classic, award contenders, or a cannibal love story, there are still plenty of options both in theaters and on streaming in the final months of the year.

Spirited

Image via AppleTV+

A modern retelling of the Christmas Carol story through the lens of a musical comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

This story is different from the typical Christmas Carol because it’ll be told from the perspective of the ghosts of A Christmas Carol, having them examine their own past, present and future. The Sean Anders directed film will be in select theaters on November 11th before it’s streaming release on Apple TV+ on November 18th.

The Fablemans

Image via Universal

Coming to theaters on November 23rd, the newest film from director Steven Spielberg tells the semi-autobiographical story Spielberg’s childhood leading up to his first couple of years as a director. Dedicating the film to Spielberg’s real life parents, the story is told through the lens of Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker.

Currently, the film has 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising the performances, direction, cinematography and musical score.

Strange World

Image via Disney

Director Don Hall tells the latest Disney adventure epic in Strange World. The film follows a family of explorers, the Clades, who have to set aside their differences as they attempt to navigate through the foreign planet of Avalonia.

The film will release in theaters on November 23rd and will feature an ensemble voice cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

Devotion

An aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name. Devotion is the story about two elite US Navy fighter pilots in the Korean War. Despite coming from different racial and economic backgrounds, the two form a friendship that helped them to become the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

The two pilots are played by Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, respectively. The JD Dillard directed film will hit theaters on November 23rd. Coincidentally Powell’s last major role was in another aviation related movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Whereas Majors next roles will be as the antagonist in both Creed 3 and in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Violent Night

Image via Universal

From director Tommy Wirkola, Violent Night is the story of Santa Claus saving a wealthy family from a group of mercenaries on Christmas Eve. David Harbour shows a violent side of Santa that even the naughty list hasn’t seen before.

Wirkola has a history of re-imagining classic fairytales in dark and dangerous adventures in a modern setting, with projects like Hansel& Gretel: Witch Hunters for example. This action-comedy holiday film will hit theaters on December 2nd.

Emancipation

Image via Apple TV+

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation is the true story of Peter, played by Will Smith, a slave who ran away from his plantation in search of his family. Eventually joining the Union Army where he has the scars from his whipping exposed during his medical examination.

Emancipation will be in select theaters on December 2nd before its streaming release on Apple TV+ on December 9th.

The Whale

The Whale will be A24’s final film of 2022, the highly anticipated drama from director Darren Aronofsky has received widespread acclaim since its premiere in the Venice Film Festival a few months ago. The film earned the cast a six-minute standing ovation, bringing its lead actor to tears.

The film focuses on Brendan Fraser’s character, Charlie, a depressed 600-pound gay man who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie, played by Sadie Sink. Charlie is in a dark place in life following the death of his gay lover, who he had to abandon his family for, he used food as a coping mechanism which led to his drastic physical transformation. The Whale will hit theaters on December 9th.

Pinocchio

Image via Netflix

Just a few months after Disney released a live-action remake of Pinocchio, Netflix teams up with director Guillermo del Toro to bring to life a truly unique version of the classic tale.

The film will incorporate stop-motion animation to give new life to these familiar characters. With del Toro’s reputation of being a lover of strange creatures, horror and fantasy, it’s safe to assume that his vision will be a darker version of the fairy tale. It will be available to stream on Netflix on December 9th.

Babylon

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle’s latest project, Babylon, is a film set in 1920s Hollywood, following a group of characters that is a blend of fictional and real-life figures. Focusing on the transition period in Hollywood from silent films to spoken word films and how certain characters are able to thrive whereas other struggle to survive in this new world of entertainment.

This period drama features a massive star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart among other notable names. The film will hit theaters on December 23rd and will reportedly have a runtime of three hours and eight minutes long.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Image via Netflix

The first of two new Knives Out mysteries under creator and director Rian Johnson’s new $450 million dollar deal with Netflix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available in US theaters for one week from November 23rd through the 29th before heading to the streaming platform on December 23rd. Since the film’s debut at the Toronto International Film Festival a few months ago, Glass Onion has received high praise from critics for its talented cast and reinvention of traditional mystery trends.

Johnson is bringing back Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc character from the 2019 Knives Out film. This time solving a new murder mystery on a private island owned by billionaire tech genius Miles Bron played by Edward Norton. Joining the two actors is an all star cast that features the likes of Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick among others.

