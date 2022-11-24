10 most-watched on Netflix series and shows last week

Most popular Netflix series and shows

(Sipa via AP Images)

Check out the most-watched shows and best series on Netflix from last week, ending November 20, including “The Crown” and “1899” in the list below:

10. “Love Is Blind: Season 3”

Hours watched: 19,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 5

9. “From Scratch: Limited Series”

Hours watched: 19,880,000 | Weeks in top 10: 5

8. “Warrior Nun: Season 1”

Hours watched: 20,100,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

7. “Ancient Apocalypse: Season 1”

Hours watched: 24,620,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

6. “Manifest: Season 1”

Hours watched: 25,940,000 | Weeks in top 10: 22

5. “Warrior Nun: Season 2”

Hours watched: 27,740,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

4. “Dead to Me: Season 3”

Hours watched: 30,300,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

3. “Manifest: Season 4”

Hours watched: 35,730,000 | Weeks in top 10: 3

2. “1899: Season 1”

Hours watched: 79,270,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

1. “The Crown: Season 5”

Hours watched: 84,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

Story originally appeared on List Wire