10 most-watched on Netflix series and shows last week

Most popular Netflix series and shows
(Sipa via AP Images)
Check out the most-watched shows and best series on Netflix from last week, ending November 20, including “The Crown” and “1899” in the list below:
10. “Love Is Blind: Season 3”
Netflix
Hours watched: 19,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 5
9. “From Scratch: Limited Series”
Netflix
Hours watched: 19,880,000 | Weeks in top 10: 5
8. “Warrior Nun: Season 1”
Netflix
Hours watched: 20,100,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
7. “Ancient Apocalypse: Season 1”
Netflix
Hours watched: 24,620,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
6. “Manifest: Season 1”
Netflix
Hours watched: 25,940,000 | Weeks in top 10: 22
5. “Warrior Nun: Season 2”
Netflix
Hours watched: 27,740,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
4. “Dead to Me: Season 3”
Netflix
Hours watched: 30,300,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
3. “Manifest: Season 4”
Netflix
Hours watched: 35,730,000 | Weeks in top 10: 3
2. “1899: Season 1”
Netflix
Hours watched: 79,270,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
1. “The Crown: Season 5”
Netflix
Hours watched: 84,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
