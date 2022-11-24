10 Movies That Will Calm Your Anxieties, According To Reddit

While the holiday season is filled with festivities and fun, it can also put a lot of stress on people. So along with the classic Christmas watchlist, fans might want to turn to those special movies that relieve some of that stress with their calming vibes.





Not every movie works in this regard as a calming movie needs to set the right tone, have a story that is easy to get lost in, and have enough in it that fans want to rewatch it the next time they are feeling down. From laidback comedies like Dazed and Confused to epic adventures like Lord of the Rings, these are some of the movies to which fans turn to calm their anxieties.

Forget Paris (1995)

Sometimes it is a lesser-known movie that strikes a chord with some audiences and becomes that comfort movie for them. Forget Paris is a comedy following Mickey and Ellen, a couple who start off a romantic relationship in Paris and have trouble recreating that spark.

Redditor TheBeardedSingleMalt insists that it is an “underrated movie with a lot of heart and charm that shows the struggles of relationships.” It is a great example of the kind of movie that might not have a large audience but means something special to those who love it.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The first installment of Peter Jackson’s epic Lord of the Rings trilogy immerses audiences in the world of Middle-earth. In the quest to destroy the One Ring that could bring the entire world to its knees, the brave members of the Fellowship of the Ring begin this story.

Given the high stakes and dangers of the story, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings might not strike fans as a calming movie at first. However, Redditor reno_eNVy disagrees and particularly points to the early sequences in the Shire as “the music and the peacefulness of it all is something I’ll never get tired of.” The idyllic life of the hobbits does make many fans jealous.

The Grinch (2018)

Fans will be looking for classic Christmas movies to enjoy for the holiday season and The Grinch will certainly be a favorite for this time of year. The animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ tale follows The Grinch as he attempts to put an end to Whoville’s Christmas glee while hiding his own sad past with the holiday.

Redditor Independent_Bake_257 sees no reason why the charm of the movie needs to be reserved only for the holidays and claims they “watch it at least once a week.” Of course, the festive feel of the Christmas season likely adds to that gleefulness of the movie.

Office Space (1999)

Though the workplace comedy Office Space failed to find much of an audience initially, it has become a cult classic. The movie finds humor in the most mundane of places as it follows Peter, a miserable office worker who finds a way to live happier by simply not caring anymore.

Redditor Joe-Lollo admits they bought the movie so they could “theoretically rewatch it any time I’d like.” It might not offer the kind of premise that seems worth watching again and again, but the hilarious approach might be comforting to anyone who experiences such a work environment.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

While fans on Reddit might turn to more recent movies for their comfort, there are still some older titles that audiences are drawn back to when they need a pick-me-up. Young Frankenstein is Mel Brooks’ movie paying homage to the Universal monsters in hilarious fashion.

Redditor Iddywah feels that the movie is “like a warm blanket on a cold day.” There are endless gags and hilarious one-liners fans likely know by heart, and sometimes a movie that fans know will make them laugh is the best cure for a bad day.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Most medieval movies are filled with war, conniving politics, and the hardships of the time, but A Knight’s Tale is content to just be a purely enjoyable period adventure. It centers on William, a lowly squire who decides to take the place of his deceased master in a jousting tournament.

Redditor lordillidan has plenty of praise for the movie with its “light, charming, nice underdog story, likable characters and goofy fun.” Fans of the medieval genre deserve the kind of movie they can unwind with and A Knight’s Tale offers a surprisingly light-hearted take.

Nomadland (2021)

The Best Picture winner Nomadland doesn’t feature the same kind of light tone and fun feel as some of these other movies, but some fans find comfort in its very human story. The movie follows a woman named Fern who travels in a community of campers, going wherever they can find the next job and attempting to avoid some of the stresses of life.

Redditor Birch_T explains that they turn to the movie for comfort and a reminder that the “most valuable things in life are freedom and good relationships.” It shows the power a movie can have to give a perspective on life that can make the audience see things differently.

Wayne’s World (1992)

Starting out as one of the best Saturday Night Live skits ever, Wayne’s World evolved into an equally iconic movie. Wayne and Garth are two best friends who host a show about their love of rock music and suddenly face the challenges of going mainstream.

Redditor TinManGrand explains their love of the movie as “it just relaxes me and makes me happy to be alive.” While the laughs the movie delivers can lift the spirits, it could also be the charm and positivity of the two main characters that inspires an equally positive reaction.

Dazed And Confused (1993)

It is hard to resist a movie that feels like summer when in need of a calming thing to watch. Dazed and Confused certainly delivers that with this simple yet thoroughly entertaining tale of high school students on the last day of school in the summer of 1969.

Redditor argentoromero finds that the movie “makes me feel like I’m hanging with some old pals.” That is certainly a gift of the movie to recreate that feel of hanging out with high school friends and these characters are so well formed that the audience feels like they know them by the end.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Sometimes all it takes is one character to put the audience at ease. The Big Lebowski follows The Dude, a middle-aged stoner who finds himself caught up in a kidnapping scheme despite the fact that he would much rather just bowl with his buddies.

Redditor m-heidegger takes cues from the main character as they find that “the Dude is all chill.” Indeed, even in the most chaotic, frustrating, and even dangerous situation, The Dude maintains a Zen quality that could be an inspiration for how to handle the anxieties of life.

