10 remote jobs where you can work from anywhere and earn just as much

The HR firm also analysed data to uncover the roles with the biggest increase in wage for a fully remote role compared to industry averages.

Remote’s research shows that jobs hiring remote working real estate agents are being advertised at around £58,947, over £30,000 more than the average each year.

Architects come in as the next role where workers can earn far more when working remotely.

With an industry average salary of £31,595, this figure climbs up to an impressive £62,000, which is a £30,605 increase.