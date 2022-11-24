Categories
101 Small-But-Mighty Pieces Of Relationship Advice To Help You Improve Yours ASAP


All relationships need a little pick-me-up sometimes, even the best ones.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of 101 pieces of relationship advice to strengthen your relationship. With this advice you can improve communication in a relationship and reconnect with your significant other.

These actions will make your partner feel loved, appreciated, and desired, and will make you feel more connected to them.

Whether you’d like to increase intimacy, find a thoughtful way to say “I love you,” or just show your honey some gratitude, we’re sure you’ll find something useful in the list below.

Relationship Advice on How to Increase Intimacy

1. Lie down on the bed.

Spend two minutes looking into each other’s eyes without saying anything. (Blinking is OK.)

2. Next time you’re in bed, pull the covers over your head and have a whispered conversation.

If you whisper first they’ll probably whisper back. It’s incredibly intimate.

3. Listen to each other.

Think you already do that? Try active listening.



